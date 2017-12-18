See The Priceless Custom Sneakers Kanye West's BFF Made For Beyoncè And Jay Z

Bey wore them right away for a stroll with Blue.

Published 22 hours ago

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are both literally and figuratively hip-hop's Bonnie and Clyde — so it only makes sense that their couple's twinning moments would be next level. Virgil Abloh — Off-White's creator and the mastermind behind its umpteenth collaborations — blessed the couple with a little something special just ahead of the holiday season. 

Virgil's rare, reissued retro Jordans have infiltrated Hollywood due to his personal customization. This isn't any embroidery that we're talking about — he straight up wipes some Sharpie on the kicks and calls it a day. However, that hasn't stopped excited recipients from 'gramming them as soon as they get their hands on 'em. Perhaps it's something about the highbrow/lowbrow juxtaposition, as the rare-as-hell sneaks retail for around $1,400 — if you can find them, that is!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Bey paired her custom Jordans with her 'fit this past weekend. While wearing a Vogue shirt — hey, she is a three-time cover girl — Bey swapped out her high heels with the sneakers for a walk with her cutie pie daughter Blue, as you can see in the slideshow above. 

No one does "Jordans, but make it fashion" better than Bey!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

