See The Priceless Custom Sneakers Kanye West's BFF Made For Beyoncè And Jay Z

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are both literally and figuratively hip-hop's Bonnie and Clyde — so it only makes sense that their couple's twinning moments would be next level. Virgil Abloh — Off-White's creator and the mastermind behind its umpteenth collaborations — blessed the couple with a little something special just ahead of the holiday season.

Virgil's rare, reissued retro Jordans have infiltrated Hollywood due to his personal customization. This isn't any embroidery that we're talking about — he straight up wipes some Sharpie on the kicks and calls it a day. However, that hasn't stopped excited recipients from 'gramming them as soon as they get their hands on 'em. Perhaps it's something about the highbrow/lowbrow juxtaposition, as the rare-as-hell sneaks retail for around $1,400 — if you can find them, that is!

Bey paired her custom Jordans with her 'fit this past weekend. While wearing a Vogue shirt — hey, she is a three-time cover girl — Bey swapped out her high heels with the sneakers for a walk with her cutie pie daughter Blue, as you can see in the slideshow above.

No one does "Jordans, but make it fashion" better than Bey!