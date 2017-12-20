See The Merch Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Are Selling With Baby Junie's Face

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert 's beautiful baby girl, named I man Tayla Shumpert Jr ., or "Junie" for short, has drummed up a significant fan base for a toddler, to the tune of nearly 300K followers on Instagram. Now it's time for her to secure her bag (and we're not talking diaper bag!).

She might not be able to read yet, but her Instagram account @babyjunie4 has a cult following that would make any budding #influencer jealous. All the more reason to ca$h in, right? Seemingly, that's where Teyana's mind is at, as she shared this preview of "Junie merch" on her Instagram story last night.

The design takes a nod from Kendrick Lamar's most recent musical effort, DAMN., and instead reads "JUNIE." Are they a little late to the party, design-inspiration wise? Yes. Will people probably buy it anyway? Also yes.

Would you cop?