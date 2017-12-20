Is Fashion Low Key The Sunken Place? Kanye West And A$AP Rocky Both Spotted Sporting The Same Man Purse

Have Kanye West and A$AP Rocky both been lurking on Jaden Smith’s IG fan page? Seems like it, due to their shared interest in this new street style trend.

Two of hip-hop’s style icons have been caught recently rocking the same crossover bag, and we are confident now that these bags will become major for the guys.

Let’s be fair, Jaden Smith has been faithfully rocking his Supreme x Louis Vuitton crossover bag for most of 2017. But fellas, it may be officially a trend for us. Rocking a “man purse” is no longer the most sus’ thing you can do, obviously, it’s now the coolest. Another gold star to the rappers for destroying toxic masculinity stereotypes when it comes to fashionable accessories.