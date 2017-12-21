Cardi B. Dressed Up Like A Real Lady For Her Appearance On 'Jimmy Fallon' But Doesn't Feel Like Herself

With major fashion endorsements, chart topping music and over 14 million Instagram followers, it's clear that Cardi B is in the spotlight — and with loads of media attention comes public scrutiny.

Clearly, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is over it, especially when it comes to her style.

Last night she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new single “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage (it drops tomorrow, Dec. 22). Cardi got all dressed up by her stylist, Kollin Carter, in a Rubin Singer top, Milly pants and her signature bloody shoes. She looked amazing!