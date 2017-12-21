Cardi B. Dressed Up Like A Real Lady For Her Appearance On 'Jimmy Fallon' But Doesn't Feel Like Herself

With major fashion endorsements, chart topping music and over 14 million Instagram followers, it's clear that Cardi B is in the spotlight — and with loads of media attention comes public scrutiny.
Clearly, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is over it, especially when it comes to her style.
Last night she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new single “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage (it drops tomorrow, Dec. 22). Cardi got all dressed up by her stylist, Kollin Carter, in a Rubin Singer top, Milly pants and her signature bloody shoes. She looked amazing!
While many were supportive of Cardi's '60s vibe, many didn't understand her "bad and boujee" style, which she debuted on the official “Bartier Cardi” cover.
In a classy clapback on Instagram, Cardi responded to those who claimed she wasn't being herself with a photo in the retro look along with the caption, "If I wear a leotard with boots, I’m dress like a h*e. If I dress like this, I’m not being myself. Being myself is FASHION😎."
Who could have said it better? So, what's our thoughts on the new style?
Perhaps the 25-year-old ditched her signature 24-plus inch wigs in favor of a retro glam hairdo and clothing to play off the “Bartier Cardi” title, which was inspired by the jewelry company Cartier.
Thoughts?
