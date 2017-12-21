Christmas List Alert: Remy Ma Is Now Selling “Are You Dumb?” Merch

What better way to commemorate one of the year's most prominent rap beefs than by showcasing your allegiance loud and clear? Remy Ma is poised to take her "ShETHER" beef into 2018 with the new release of some merch that includes a lyric from her Nicki Minaj diss track.
Announced on the 'gram last night, RemyShop.com boasts an array of offerings that read "Are You DUMB?" with T-shirts retailing at $20, crewnecks for $30, and hoodies for $40. Whether you're feeling camo or want a trio of question marks reminiscent of the ye olde Swaggy P meme, Remy's got you, Remy Mafia!
Will you be copping?
