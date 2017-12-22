See Rihanna's White-Hot Leather Christmas Concert Look That Has Us Literally Sweating

One can always count on Rihanna for a statement outfit.
And at yesterday's fourth annual TDE Christmas concert in Los Angeles, she delivered yet again. RiRi made a case for winter white in an outfit comprised of thigh-high patent leather boots, a mini skirt, jacket, diamonds, and not much else!
Rih commanded the stage in a white-hot get-up. Her statement boots are courtesy of Black designer Virgil Abloh's Off-White label and retail for a cool $2,000. The Tom Ford skirt she's wearing is the exact style she wore in a denim color way back in October.
The coat that brings the outfit together was designed by none other than Raf Simmons for Calvin Klein, a designer who has worked with RiRi in the past during his time at Dior, when she designed some very expensive, very futuristic sunnies for the fashion house.
The look was topped off with copious amounts of diamonds, but of course — this is RiRi we're talking about, after all! Another day, another slay!
