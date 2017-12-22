See Angela Simmons And Her 1-Year-Old Son Twinning In Full Denim-On-Denim Looks

Who doesn't love an adorable mommy and me photo? We'll wait.... It goes to next level when mom and baby are twinning, which is exactly what Angela Simmons and Baby Sutton did in preparation to see Santa! Soak up the cuteness below:

Off to see Santa we go ❤️ A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Dec 21, 2017 at 10:42am PST

Both dressed in full denim jumpsuits with NYC-approved Timberland boots. We haven't seen this much adorableness since Angela and her 1-year-old baby boy stopped traffic in New York City for a stylish photo shoot.

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Dec 21, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

The photos quickly gained more than 74k likes, and we already know this won't be the last time we see the mom and son twinning! It's clear that new holiday #goals are set. Perhaps this will quickly become a holiday tradition for this stylish duo?

Written by Tweety Elitou