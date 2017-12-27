See All 4 Ways Beyoncé Slayed Holiday Style Over The Long Weekend

They call her the queen for a reason.
While the rest of us could barely get out of our pajamas on Christmas Day, Beyoncé showed no mercy in the style department. We can't pinpoint exactly where she is... LA? Miami? Cleveland? Seriously, with Giselle you never know. Le sigh.
The mother of three dropped not one but four new looks for us to savor on the 'gram and her namesake website. Keep scrolling to see more.
Her long-time stylist Zerina Akers made sure Bey was laced in the finest looks from classic and niche designers including Gucci, Chiara Boni La Petite Robe, MARSKINRYYPPY, Alice McCall, illesteva, Balmain, Alexander Wang, Julian McDonald, Valentino, and so many others.
Just know, according to @stylebeyonce, her handbag game alone nearly cleared $5k — we can't even imagine what the rest of the looks cost! Do you have a favorite Beyoncé look? Drop us a line in the comments below.
