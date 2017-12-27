See Why Lauren London Spends $450 To Replace Just One Jordan Sneaker

LA native/actress/socialite Lauren London is the latest celeb to appear on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping. While shopping, she of course shared some interesting facts.
If you are a big sneakerhead, you know that the Nike Cortez is a big deal to Cali natives. Don’t believe us? Ask Kendrick Lamar. The actress revealed that if a guy had on a pair of Cortezes, they were definitely getting the number. And the good news, fellas, is that she feels they never went out of style. So you may still have a chance at getting her number with a pair on. Just saying. However, the Chuck Taylor’s rank supreme to the actress over all the other LA street style sneakers.
Lauren also shared that she once had a crush on a guy because of his white-and-red Air Jordan XIIIs, but the crush ended quickly after the guy got robbed for his shoes. She even quoted model Bella Hadid's now infamous line from her Sneaker Shopping episode, “It’s QUIET for homeboy” after he returned to school crying about his lost shoes.
Lauren admits to carrying around one Jordan black Cement sneaker since her father lost the other. "They were in my car and my dad opened the passenger door and the shoe fell out of the car," she said. "Now I only have one Cement. I'm going to have to pay $500 for the [other] shoe."
Lauren dropped over $1,200 on rare Cali-centric sneakers, including a replacement pair of Cements for the lost one, which actually came out to $450. Still, that's a lot of bread for sneaks, though, no? Unless you're a sneakerhead — then sky’s the limit!
COMMENTS