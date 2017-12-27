See Why Lauren London Spends $450 To Replace Just One Jordan Sneaker

If you are a big sneakerhead, you know that the Nike Cortez is a big deal to Cali natives. Don’t believe us? Ask Kendrick Lamar. The actress revealed that if a guy had on a pair of Cortezes, they were definitely getting the number. And the good news, fellas, is that she feels they never went out of style. So you may still have a chance at getting her number with a pair on. Just saying. However, the Chuck Taylor’s rank supreme to the actress over all the other LA street style sneakers.

Lauren also shared that she once had a crush on a guy because of his white-and-red Air Jordan XIIIs, but the crush ended quickly after the guy got robbed for his shoes. She even quoted model Bella Hadid's now infamous line from her Sneaker Shopping episode, “It’s QUIET for homeboy” after he returned to school crying about his lost shoes.