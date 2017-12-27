Wayment? Did Nas Just Reveal He Plans On Proposing To Nicki?

We need answers.

Published 9 hours ago

We don't know if it's a matter of something in the water or *someone* in the White House, but between increased fluoride consumption and collective acceptance of a nearing apocalypse, everyone is getting preggomarried, or both these days.

And it seems as though wedding bells will soon ring for Nicki Minaj and Nas. The are-they-or-aren't-they couple might be making moves sooner than you think, if a recent Instagram slip is any indication. 

Just this week, Nas liked a video of a ginormous diamond ring — a pink diamond ring, that is. Soon after Nas smashed that like button, fans began sounding off in the comments, wondering if the ring was meant for the pink-loving Barbie. 

Cuffing SZN is among us, folks! Do you think Nas is ready to put a ring on it?

