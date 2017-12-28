See The New Icy $190 'White Serpent' Boots That Timberland Just Released

For all my Timbs fans, these limited edition boots are pretty tough. The boots are designed to combat the coldest of weather due to their PrimaLoft insulation but also staying fly rocking an icy white boot. But check this out, the boots are made with a reptilian-patterned leather with gleaming red eyelets. Yes, cold-blooded boots to the fullest.

The six-inch serpent premium boots come with a $190 price tag and nearly sold out everywhere in just one day. Are these boots dope or nah?