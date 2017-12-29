OH, SNAP! Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her #ThickFit BAWDY In This Anti-Body Shaming Swimsuit

Actress Danielle Brooks is just one of those women that you have to admire. She's beautiful, talented and her body confidence is unparalleled!

Earlier this month, the Orange Is The New Black actress showed off her amazing chocolate curves in InStyle Magazine while revealing she doesn’t make New Year's resolutions but instead opts to accomplish goals:

“I want to be healthier and stronger. If I’m feeling powerful, who cares whether I’m a size 14 or 16?” she shared with Instyle.

We couldn't have said it better.

Speaking of body, have you seen Danielle's recent Instagram post?