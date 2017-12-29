See How Mariah Carey Does Skiing In A $3900 Chanel Parka And Vintage Dior

At this point in her life, Mariah Carey focuses her attention solely on things she cares about — an #adulting goal if we've ever heard of one. On a recent jaunt to Aspen with her family and on-again, off-again, on-again boo Bryan Tanaka , Mariah might have been among some of the world's best skiing conditions, but instead of skiing the slopes, she transformed the opportunity into a time to connect with nature — and put her fire 'fit on full display. A girl after our own hearts!

Mimi wore a gorgeous periwinkle ski jacket from Chanel, which retailed for $3,880 before it was recently taken off the market, and vintage Dior moon boots. She paired the look with some baby blue thermal pants to bring it all together. J'adore! She is also still wearing her $10 million engagement ring from former flame James Packer, which is just one of the many reasons why we love her.

Are you feeling this snowy Mimi look? We sure are!