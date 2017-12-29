Louis Everywhere! See Reginae Carter's New $1300 Louis Vuitton Boots She Rocked On The 'Gram

Guess she made Santa's "nice" list.

Published 9 hours ago

Reginae Carter is clearly the best dressed student at CAU, because she's always looking on point. The daughter of Toya Wright and Lil Wayne was seen wearing a $195 Romera black, off-the-shoulder, vegan leather jacket from House of CB.

She did it for the 'Gram in this all-black ensemble and captioned her photo "Shawty working so hard, she deserves that Vuitton." Guess Reginae was good this year, because mom and dad came through with another pair of Vuitton boots.

The 19-year-old posed in her fave Louis Vuitton backpack and what seems to be a new pair of $1,330 Vuitton Dessert boots, perhaps care of Santa?

And again you have it, another day, another slay from Ms. Reginae.

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

