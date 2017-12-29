Gucci Gang! See The $3,100 Gucci Set That Gucci Mane Is Currently Obsessing Over

Gucci Gang! See The $3,100 Gucci Set That Gucci Mane Is Currently Obsessing Over

Fetty Wap rocked this look, too.

Outside of his stunning wife Keyshia Ka’oir, Gucci Mane may have found something else that makes him equally happy. This $3,100 Gucci jogging suit.

The Ice Cream Mane posted several pics on the ‘Gram of him rocking this flashy Gucci Jacquard lounging suit. One can speculate that this may be his favorite 'fit right now that makes him feel good while on the go.

First, at his teenage hang out: Texaco

At the Texaco on Bouldercrest I sold nicks and dimes at as a teenager 🏹

Next, he grabbed a scratch-off lottery ticket

Face I make when they say Guwop don't run Bouldercrest like #ElGato

Then he went to hang with his “real OGz.”

Fo Real Ogz

He ended his day with a pause to ask  “where the money?” in front of a semi-truck.

Where the 💰??

Proving that this Gucci look is dope AF, Fetty Wap was seen twinning in the same 'fit while on daddy duty with his beautiful daughter. Do we detect a friendly hip-hop fashion battle of who wore it best while on the go?

(Photo: Gucci.com)
(Photo: Gucci.com)

It would be fun to think that Gucci Mane is just like us mere mortals — despite the countless amounts of diamonds he owns — and gets this excited about an expensive Gucci jogging suit. But we may be reaching with our theory. Whatever the truth is, the suit is fire and he is keeping life “Gucci”! We are curious to see where his jogging suit takes him next.

Written by Maurice Marcel

(Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

