Ayyy Our Girl! See Cardi B Wearing A Designer Silk Headscarf While Shopping On Rodeo Drive

Ayyy Our Girl! See Cardi B Wearing A Designer Silk Headscarf While Shopping On Rodeo Drive

It’s nicely coordinated with Bae Offset as well.

Published 23 hours ago

Life is Gucci and the money seems to keep rolling in for engaged rappers Cardi B and Offset.

Case in point, while in Beverly Hills, California, the couple took a stroll down Rodeo Drive— which is known for its luxury goods stores— dressed in Gucci and Vuitton.  

(Photo: Picture Perfect Press/Splash News)

Peep how our girl Cardi does Beverly Hills in what we believe is a Louis Vuitton silk scarf:

A post shared by Cardi B (@bartierrrcardi) on

That's why we mess with the 25-year-old rapper. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is herself no matter where she is! Headscarf isn't just life at home but wherever.

A post shared by Cardi B (@bartierrrcardi) on

And when it comes to their relationship, with caring moments like this, wedding bells are ringing loudly in our ears!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Picture Perfect Press/Splash News)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style