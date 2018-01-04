See The Sheer Swarovski Crystal Covered Gown Brian McKnight's Wife Wore At Their Wedding

It featured 50,000 crystals.

Aww, just married! R&B singer Brian McKnight tied the knot with his wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza, and she looked absolutely stunning. The happy couple brought in 2018 with a New Year's Eve wedding ceremony at the Oheka Castle in Huntington, NY.

The singer showed off his wife on Instagram wearing a sheer long sleeve gown covered in 50,000 Swarovski crystals made by Sabrina & Manning. The gown was one of a kind and took "over a month of hand work beading with sequence, hand cut out fabric and folded to create a vanishing out effect." The beautiful bride paired the sexy see-through dress with an over-the-top floor-length veil and her gorgeous engagement ring. She was definitely shining bright like a diamond, as Bad Gal Riri would say.

See receipts below:

Looks like 2018 is off to a great start for this couple. Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. McKnight!

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

