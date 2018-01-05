The Internet Is Shook Over Cardi B And Paris Hilton's Identical Engagement Rings

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
Cuffing SZN comes but once a year, and in the past couple months, celebrity couples have shown they're making the most out of the unofficial boo search — by putting a gotdamn ring on it!
Just two months ago, Offset popped the big ol' Q to Cardi B onstage, presenting her with an 8-carat, pear-shaped sparkler crafted by Pristine Jewlers.
Then, earlier this week, Paris Hilton rang in the new year by accepting her long-time boo's proposal in Aspen. As fate would have it, Paris was also betrothed with a big-ass, pear-shaped diamond.
Fans were quick to point out the twinning moment, to which Paris had a sweet response, saying, "Our future hubby's [sic] obviously have amazing & similar taste!" She also congratulated Cardi and Offset on their milestone.
But of course, because y'all are petty as hell, this situation escalated quickly among internet users, who, when afforded relative anonymity, all of a sudden became amateur gemologists. Since Cardi was given her ring first, some interpreted this as copycatting — including the very jewelers who made Cardi's ring.
You'd think a professional jeweler would be cognizant of the fact that a pear-shaped diamond surrounded by pave diamonds is not exactly *Miranda Priestley in The Devil Wears Prada voice* groundbreaking. But yet here we are! Specific diamond shapes, such as princess, marquise, and emerald, have been around for a minute and a half. Like literally since the 1400s. But sure.
Anyway, we're happy for everyone who was recently given a big, sparkling mineral to wear on their left ring finger! Have fun, you crazy kids.
(Photos from Left: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for E11EVEN, JB Lacroix/WireImage)
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
Fetty Wap rocked this look, too.
COMMENTS