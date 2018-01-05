The Internet Is Shook Over Cardi B And Paris Hilton's Identical Engagement Rings

Cuffing SZN comes but once a year, and in the past couple months, celebrity couples have shown they're making the most out of the unofficial boo search — by putting a gotdamn ring on it!

Just two months ago, Offset popped the big ol' Q to Cardi B onstage, presenting her with an 8-carat, pear-shaped sparkler crafted by Pristine Jewlers.

Then, earlier this week, Paris Hilton rang in the new year by accepting her long-time boo's proposal in Aspen. As fate would have it, Paris was also betrothed with a big-ass, pear-shaped diamond.

Fans were quick to point out the twinning moment, to which Paris had a sweet response, saying, "Our future hubby's [sic] obviously have amazing & similar taste!" She also congratulated Cardi and Offset on their milestone.

But of course, because y'all are petty as hell, this situation escalated quickly among internet users, who, when afforded relative anonymity, all of a sudden became amateur gemologists. Since Cardi was given her ring first, some interpreted this as copycatting — including the very jewelers who made Cardi's ring.