Come On Legsss! See How Issa Rae Sexed Up The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Well Hello Issa Rae! The “Insecure” writer and actress stepped on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet in a black Prabal Gurung liquid metallic dress and brought all the fire!

Styled by Jason Rambert and strutting the red carpet like a pro, Issa showed off legs for days with a high split detail in front of her dress. Come through legss! The dress also featured a deep V plunging neckline in which she accented with an exaggerated necklace with an emerald stone.