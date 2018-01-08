See Russell Simmons And Kimora Lee Simmons' Teen Daughter Stunting In A Crop Top In The Canadian Cold

But the rainforest she was visiting was not of the tropical variety — rather, it was of the temperate rainforest variety. While on the slopes of tony British Columbia mountain Whistler-Blackcomb this past weekend, Ming Lee opted to burn calories by way of makeshift cryogenic freeze rather than skiing.

Sporting retro Jordans, leggings, a colorful fur coat and a crop top that read "BOSS BABE," Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons' eldest daughter may have been braving the Canadian cold, but all signs point to this being a chill vacay for Ming Lee as opposed to an active one.

Observe: with hair this straight and perfect, it is an impossibility that she wore a helmet, necessary winter sport safety gear, on her jaunt to do it for the Insta. The Jordans are another huge hint that Ming Lee was not planning to break a sweat on this nature-filled expedition. Skiiers and snowboarders typically wear their gear boots, specifically designed to snap into their respective means of transport, ahead of boarding a ski lift. Finally, we have the fur coat — an unseemly garment for a skiier/snowboarder if there ever was one. If we had to guess, the fur coat is really the defining piece here that indicates Ming Lee never considered actively traversing the slopes for one milisecond — for no fool would ever wear such a thing while skiing because falling is very common. Something tells us that fur coat is not meant to writhe around in fresh powder and that Ming Lee never intended for it to do so!

We hope Ming Lee had fun on her sightseeing trip!