See How The Rock's 16-Year-Old Daughter Turned All The Heads As The 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson made history this year at the 75th Golden Globe Awards by being named as the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador. Not to mention, she is the first to hold this position.

"It was surreal. My parents told me on my 16th birthday. Then to find out later that I was going to be the first ever Golden Globes Ambassador. It’s really something special," Simone told Refinery29. The 16-year-old looked absolutely stunning in her floor-length, all-black, ribbed gown and strappy heels.