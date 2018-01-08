See How The Rock's 16-Year-Old Daughter Turned All The Heads As The 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson made history this year at the 75th Golden Globe Awards by being named as the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador. Not to mention, she is the first to hold this position.
"It was surreal. My parents told me on my 16th birthday. Then to find out later that I was going to be the first ever Golden Globes Ambassador. It’s really something special," Simone told Refinery29. The 16-year-old looked absolutely stunning in her floor-length, all-black, ribbed gown and strappy heels.
The Golden Globe Ambassador will replace the title of Miss Golden Globe, which Sylvester Stallone's three daughters held last year and Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx previously held in 2016. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to change the role to make it more gender inclusive. "Now, it’s gender-neutral and the ambassador could be a woman, a man, a transgender," said Anke Hofmann, vice president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
"I’m so happy about the change because it’s more inclusive and it promotes equality and I’m really passionate about those things,” Simone told The New York Times. Simone plans to focus on working towards helping young women from under-served communities learn new journalism skills.
Proud father The Rock shared on stage last night, "Simone, I am so incredibly proud of you." And so are we. She really did the dang thing!
(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
