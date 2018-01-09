Draya Michele Has An Interesting Proposition For The Richest Man In The World

The Mint Swim entrepreneur is all about the business.

Published 2 hours ago

Former Basketball Wives star Draya Michele has made it clear that she does not need her NFL star fiancé, Orlando Scandrick’s money to finance her entrepreneurial dreams. An ordinary Twitter chat about Amazon’s Jeff Bezos’ dethroning Bill Gates as the world’s wealthiest man turned into a reminder for Twitter users who had it confused.

 

Draya dished on how Bezos’ $105 billion net worth inspired her and shared what she’d with a small piece of his fortune.

One Twitter user chimed in, encouraging Draya to take advantage of her future hubby’s coins in order to bring those plans to fruition. “So do it!, Ask Orlando what he waiting for sis,” the Twitter user wrote.

Draya quickly set the record straight about the relationship she has with her fiancé’s money.

When the Twitter user revealed that she didn’t mean anything negative by her tweets, Draya revealed that she didn’t either.

Looks like it was all one big mix up.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

