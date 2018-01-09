Draya Michele Has An Interesting Proposition For The Richest Man In The World

Former Basketball Wives star Draya Michele has made it clear that she does not need her NFL star fiancé, Orlando Scandrick ’s money to finance her entrepreneurial dreams. An ordinary Twitter chat about Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ’ dethroning Bill Gates as the world’s wealthiest man turned into a reminder for Twitter users who had it confused.

Draya dished on how Bezos’ $105 billion net worth inspired her and shared what she’d with a small piece of his fortune.

105 billion dollars. Today we have a new “worlds richest man” .... in inspired.

He could give me a million. I’ll start an athletic wear company and give him back like 4 in 24 months. Just saying.

One Twitter user chimed in, encouraging Draya to take advantage of her future hubby’s coins in order to bring those plans to fruition. “So do it!, Ask Orlando what he waiting for sis,” the Twitter user wrote.

Draya quickly set the record straight about the relationship she has with her fiancé’s money.