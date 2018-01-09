See EJ Johnson Flaunt His New Slim Bod In A Risqué Vintage Versace Look

At the premiere of FX's new drama, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace , EJ turned up in a perfectly relevant 'fit: a vintage Versace number that was conceived by the late designer himself.

EJ Johnson knows the key to slaying a look is staying on theme.

The series, which will chronicle the events leading up to Versace's assasination, which occured on the doorsteps of his Miami mansion (yes, that Versace mansion) after his assassin chose him at random to cap off his five-person, country-wide killing spree in 1997. Police at the time described the crime as being without a motive, leaving mystery shrouding his death, hence the biopic series. American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace will premiere on January 17.

Gianni's legacy includes pioneering all of what we perceive to be so very "Versace" today — the Medusa head, gold motifs and luxe-yet-ostentatious aesthetic that is synonymous with the house.

Another triumph of Gianni's? Creating lust-worthy looks for women that exuded sex appeal.

EJ's look celebrated all of the above with a sequined slit skirt and cleavage-bearing silk blouse.

Another day, another slay!