See Remy Ma Heat Up Winter Posing In Shorts In The Snow

The country has seen some of the coldest temperatures in years, but while you were bundled up with layers of clothing and your biggest winter coat, Remy Ma was heating up the 'gram with a snowy photo shoot in shorts and Chanel boots.
See the slay below:
Feelin' the style? No glam squad for this shoot. The 37-year-old rapper actually styled her own hair, makeup and clothing.
Not bad.
She's wearing a DSQUARED2 bodysuit, 3.1 Phillip Lim tweed shorts, a yellow fur coat from Daniel's Leather's new “Italian Connection“ line, and Simone I. Smith Jewelry earrings, which are perfectly paired with boots and a bag by Chanel.
Even in the cold, she's bringing the fiyah! Remy says #MelaninMagic, we say we agree!
