See The $1K Socks J.Lo And Rihanna Both Can't Get Enough Of

Gucci down to the socks...literally.

Published 1 hour ago

Celebrities know that the secret recipe to getting a 'fit off requires some fire accessories.

For Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, this means investing in $1,340 socks.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

GanG

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Just over a month ago, RiRi, queen of the baddies, stunned in crystal-adorned Gucci socks that highlighted her newfound #thicc stems.

I got a new pair of socks today...🧦 #guccigang

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

And just yesterday, J.Lo followed suit, wearing the very same socks that Rih sported to close out 2017.

We have to ask: are these socks a one-wear-and-done type of deal? Something tells us that those crystals and the washing machine would not be friends. Or perhaps they're meant to be dry cleaned? Us pleebs can't imagine the thought of sending socks to the dry cleaners...but we also can't imagine copping $1.3K socks, so who knows! RiRi and J.Lo, please advise!

We aspire to have to one day wonder how to best care for $1.3K socks. Until then, we'll leave it to these queens, who both slayed!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo from left: David Becker/Getty Images, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

