See Reginae Carter Come For All Her Haters' Edges In This Sexy Bustier

Reginae Carter is back at it! Wearing bras as tops, that is. But we’re not mad. This time, Toya Wright and Lil Wayne’s daughter mixed business and sexy as she stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of her reality show, Growing Up Hip Hop.

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)















Rocking a white $2,050 double-breasted Balmain blazer, white tailored pants and her signature piece, a beaded bralette top, the 19-year-old looked radiant next to her co-stars. She paired the fit with a metallic gold $745 YSL clutch and metallic gold strappy sandals.

Reginae captioned her post, “keep it classy but also keep it very very sassy,” which were exactly our thoughts when we saw this look. What y’all think? Will you be trying Reginae’s bra-tabulous trend?

Written by Shalaeya Brown