See Khloé Kardashian Flaunt Her Bump In This Super Sexy $40 Dress

MILF maternity wear.

Published 3 hours ago

Even while pregnant, Khloé Kardashian is eager to show off her Revenge Body curves. If you recall, the hot reality mama-to-be has only worn tight AF dresses since she's announced her pregnancy with appearances on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Dressed in a $40 The NW Ribbed Mini dress by Naked Wardrobe, sexy thigh-high boots and a long velvet duster, KoKo meet up with her sisters Kim K. and Kourtney for lunch on Tuesday (Jan 9.) in style. Not only showing off that bump but her legs and thighs, too.

Now that's how you werk a baby bump in style!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

