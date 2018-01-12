See The Insane Diamonds Gucci Mane Just Dropped A Mil On In One Day

Yes, the Ice Cream Mane just dropped a million dollars in one day on insane, priceless diamonds! The custom seven-figure set included a charm bracelet with at least four pendants, two rings, and two choker style necklaces. All five pieces flooded with diamonds, of course.

These pieces add to his lit AF collection of diamonds, which already includes a diamond bowtie, a wedding photo pendant filled with diamonds courtesy of his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, and much more. What do you think Gucci’s next pricey extravagant diamond purchase will be? Maybe a diamond scarf like the one Diddy just gave Mary J. Blige? Let us know.