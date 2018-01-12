See Khloé Kardashian Twinning In A Head-To-Toe Look With Kim K's New Employee, Tracy

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
It is said that great minds think alike. When it comes to Kim Kardashian and her assistants, twinning is actually a coincidence that breeds acceptance, not contempt! Take former HBIC Stephanie Shepard, for example. Shepard revealed in a 2016 profile that she felt a good vibe during her initial interview for the position with Kim, as they were wearing identical hairstyles: braids!
It seems as though Kim's new assistant, Tracy Romulus, has already received her KarJenner aesthetic indoctrination. The proof? She wore the exact same 'fit as Khloe Kardashian — with a matching baby bump to boot!
"Bumped into my pregnant twin yesterday. Khloe Kardashian and I unexpectedly showed up wearing the EXACT same @nakedwardrobe dress and YEEZY boots," Tracy wrote. "I’ve been feeling like such a whale lately and so frustrated with getting dressed in the morning but felt so much better after seeing how gorgeous and glowing Khloe looked in our non-pregnancy pregnancy outfit."
She finished off the post with the hashtag #NoMaternityClothesNeeded. Well not yet, of course — but judging by Koko's snap today, it seems like it won't be long before she starts incorporating maternity wear into her wardrobe. She teased Good Mama maternity jeans with stretchy bits in the pocket areas to make them comfortable enough for growing tummies like hers.
As such, we respectfully request a Good Mama campaign with Khlo, Tracy and currently dormant Kylie Jenner. Give the people what they want, Good Squad!
(Photo: Tracy Nguyen Romulus via Instagram)
