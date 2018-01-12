See Khloé Kardashian Twinning In A Head-To-Toe Look With Kim K's New Employee, Tracy

It is said that great minds think alike. When it comes to Kim Kardashian and her assistants, twinning is actually a coincidence that breeds acceptance, not contempt! Take former HBIC Stephanie Shepard, for example. Shepard revealed in a 2016 profile that she felt a good vibe during her initial interview for the position with Kim, as they were wearing identical hairstyles: braids!

It seems as though Kim's new assistant, Tracy Romulus, has already received her KarJenner aesthetic indoctrination. The proof? She wore the exact same 'fit as Khloe Kardashian — with a matching baby bump to boot!