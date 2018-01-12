Reginae Carter Is Wearing A Necklace As A Top And Her Bra Is Fully Visible

Plus, see her message for her haters.

Published 31 minutes ago

Following her all-white bustier look at the premiere of her reality show Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Reginae Carter is turning heads once again.

Ms. Carter posed on Insta rocking what we’re calling a large AF extended choker as a top. Paired with black velvet pants and a black underpinning to cover her lady top, the 19-year-old showed off a slim waist. We mean, obviously the “Freshman 15” doesn’t apply to all college newbies.

I can never lose so it’s funny how you thought you won 💋

I’m the Queen of my own little World 👸🏾✨

Just the beginning, it don’t get no better ...❣️

And as for the haters, there must be a lot. Peep Reginae’s captions. She been knew she was poppin’, so no one is raining on her parade. We hear you, sis.

Are you guys here for this ornate necklace top? 

Written by Shalaeya Brown

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

