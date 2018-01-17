See How Ashanti Is Heating Up Winter In A Teeny Tiny Bikini And Puffer Jacket

Bawdy is on full display.

Published 3 hours ago

Dressed in nothing but a  teeny tiny blackstring bikini, a red puffer coat and sneakers, Ashanti and her bangin' bawdy is back causing thirst traps all over the 'gram. And of course we are here for it! 

Sheesh! We guess when you're this hot, you don't need layers of clothing in the winter!

So what's up with the new photos? It's actually from a photo shoot with Hype Bae, photographed and styled by Bukunmi Grace along with wardrobe team, Wilford Lenov and Shi $hi.

Here's the behind the scenes of the shoot:

When asked by Hype Bae what advice she offers women who are struggling with body acceptance, her response was clear:

"Personally, I feel like you should always try to look for your best asset. If it’s your eyes or if it’s your waist – whatever it is that makes you feel good about yourself, accentuate that. Just never feel like you have to change because of what someone else says or wants. You have to be happy from within. So if you’re happy with a big butt or if you’re happy with a little butt, as long as you are happy, that’s what matters," shared the "Say Less" singer.

"You have to be confident and love yourself first and demand that respect regardless of what anyone else thinks or has to say about it. It starts from you being happy with yourself. Don’t try to please anyone else or become some kind of carbon cutout of what someone else wants."

We couldn't have said it better.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images)

