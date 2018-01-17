See The T-Shirts That Nene Leakes Is Selling With Her Mugshot On Them

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
NeNe Leakes is back on her rich b***h come up and this time it’s courtesy of a throwback mugshot. Yes, you’re probably thinking WTF but let’s get to the back story behind this idea.
If you’ve been keeping up with the RHOA (we’re there every Sunday at 8 p.m.), then you know NeNe and fellow housewife Shereé Whitfield are not on good terms due to Shereé’s current boyfriend, who, ironically, is in prison. Mrs. Leakes had A LOT to say about Shereé’s bae, calling him a con artist. When confronted by Shereé about the accusations, NeNe caught a 'tude, leading Shereé to bring up NeNe’s past mugshots. Well, nice try, Shereé. Because, if you know your girl NeNe, then you know she knows how to flip the negative to the positive and secure the bag at the same damn time. Remember the “I’m very rich, b***h” incident?
That’s right, NeNe took the mugshot dig as an opportunity to get richer. Live from her online boutique, swaggboutiqueonline.com, NeNe showed off a new distressed, long-sleeve tee going on sale this week that she’s calling “From Mugshots To Millions.”
The design features the reality star’s mugshot with the words “growing pains,” which, in a post on the 'gram, she attributes to growing up without a mother or father. NeNe says she further took this as an opportunity to tell people to embrace and not be ashamed of things in their past.
Y’all know we love a good rags to riches story and our girl NeNe is killing it. But one thing is for sure, Shereé stays making NeNe rich. Perhaps that’s why they are low-key real friends. Gotta love a friend that betters you!
(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
