See The T-Shirts That Nene Leakes Is Selling With Her Mugshot On Them

NeNe Leakes is back on her rich b***h come up and this time it’s courtesy of a throwback mugshot. Yes, you’re probably thinking WTF but let’s get to the back story behind this idea.

If you’ve been keeping up with the RHOA (we’re there every Sunday at 8 p.m.), then you know NeNe and fellow housewife Shereé Whitfield are not on good terms due to Shereé’s current boyfriend, who, ironically, is in prison. Mrs. Leakes had A LOT to say about Shereé’s bae, calling him a con artist. When confronted by Shereé about the accusations, NeNe caught a 'tude, leading Shereé to bring up NeNe’s past mugshots. Well, nice try, Shereé. Because, if you know your girl NeNe, then you know she knows how to flip the negative to the positive and secure the bag at the same damn time. Remember the “I’m very rich, b***h” incident?