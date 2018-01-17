Gender Bender: See Offset Flex On The 'Gram In $15K Worth of Womens Designer Clothing

The rapper from the flashy trio Migos was looking “Bad and Boujee” for sure in this pricey ensemble as he casually stepped out his ride. To be honest, rappers are breaking all the barriers when it comes to gender-specific fashion. And we welcome it. Offset is rocking an embroidered Gucci knit cardigan ($4,600) from Gucci’s Cruise 2018 women’s collection with the Gucci Princetown Double G slippers ($940). And to accessorize his look, the rapper chose the Louis Vuitton women's Jewellery ($9,850) case to perhaps carry one of his many watches he received for his birthday.