Gender Bender: See Offset Flex On The 'Gram In $15K Worth of Womens Designer Clothing

Offset flexed on the ‘gram in this pricey womens look. Progressive!
The rapper from the flashy trio Migos was looking “Bad and Boujee” for sure in this pricey ensemble as he casually stepped out his ride. To be honest, rappers are breaking all the barriers when it comes to gender-specific fashion. And we welcome it. Offset is rocking an embroidered Gucci knit cardigan ($4,600) from Gucci’s Cruise 2018 women’s collection with the Gucci Princetown Double G slippers ($940). And to accessorize his look, the rapper chose the Louis Vuitton women's Jewellery ($9,850) case to perhaps carry one of his many watches he received for his birthday.
How do you feel about the look? Is he doing too much or do we need more? Regardless, we commend any rapper who steps out in something fly, regardless if it's womens or not.
