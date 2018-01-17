See How You Can Buy The Actual Dresses Issa Rae And Zoe Kravitz Wore To The Golden Globes

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
Want a (legitimate) piece of fashion history from the most recent Golden Globes? Lucky for you, Conde Nast, eBay and Time's Up have made this a reality. And best of all, it's all in the name of charity!
This Friday, 39 'fits — including black gowns and tuxedos — will be auctioned off via eBay, with all proceeds going toward Time's Up, the organization recently created to combat gender-based harassment and discrimination in the industry.
Though critics debated the efficacy of protesting by wearing black, the importance of this auction continues in the theme of celebrity-centric advocacy and outreach. According to Vogue, "three dresses will be sold via a 'sweepstakes model,' in which eBay users can donate $25 or more to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund for a chance to win a dress of their choice."
It remains to be seen if the rest of awards season will center around advocacy as well, but with the discourse surrounding the Globes — and subsequent misconduct allegations regarding James Franco and Aziz Ansari, both who took home Globes — we think using these glam events for some good should be an ongoing movement.
(Photos From Left: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
