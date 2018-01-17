See How You Can Buy The Actual Dresses Issa Rae And Zoe Kravitz Wore To The Golden Globes

Want a (legitimate) piece of fashion history from the most recent Golden Globes? Lucky for you, Conde Nast, eBay and Time's Up have made this a reality. And best of all, it's all in the name of charity!

This Friday, 39 'fits — including black gowns and tuxedos — will be auctioned off via eBay, with all proceeds going toward Time's Up, the organization recently created to combat gender-based harassment and discrimination in the industry.