See How You Can Buy The Actual Dresses Issa Rae And Zoe Kravitz Wore To The Golden Globes

Including 39 'fits from Hollywood heavyweights.

Published 1 hour ago

Want a (legitimate) piece of fashion history from the most recent Golden Globes? Lucky for you, Conde Nast, eBay and Time's Up have made this a reality. And best of all, it's all in the name of charity!

This Friday, 39 'fits — including black gowns and tuxedos — will be auctioned off via eBay, with all proceeds going toward Time's Up, the organization recently created to combat gender-based harassment and discrimination in the industry. 

Though critics debated the efficacy of protesting by wearing black, the importance of this auction continues in the theme of celebrity-centric advocacy and outreach. According to Vogue, "three dresses will be sold via a 'sweepstakes model,' in which eBay users can donate $25 or more to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund for a chance to win a dress of their choice."

It remains to be seen if the rest of awards season will center around advocacy as well, but with the discourse surrounding the Globes — and subsequent misconduct allegations regarding James Franco and Aziz Ansari, both who took home Globes — we think using these glam events for some good should be an ongoing movement.

Written by BET Staff

(Photos From Left: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

