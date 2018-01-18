See Michael B. Jordan Looking Fine AF On The Cover Of WSJ Magazine

Michael B. Jordan shows us why he is a real deal boss in young Black Hollywood right now in a black and white shoot for WSJ magazine!

The Black Panther villain is serving goals for all of us guys, trying to stay fit and look dapper at the same time. Michael posed for the magazine rocking looks that showed off his killer physique in which he worked extremely hard to maintain for the highly anticipated Black super-hero film. He plays the Black Panther’s muscular nemesis, Erik Killmonger. 

To make sure he gave his best physical look for the film's character, the actor had to take on a rigorous diet and get his weight up. “Put on 20 pounds? I’ll put on 20 pounds [of muscle]” he goes on to say it was a full body physical makeover, “chest, shoulders, back. My legs a little bit, my quads. I was just, like, massive.” Major commitment. 

Ladies, he will not disappoint you in his marvel skin-tight superhero gear. So don’t stress it.

Wakanda Forever. #blackpanther #teamkillmonger

Do you think MBJ nailed this fashion shoot? And was the new physical swag a plus? Let us know below. 

