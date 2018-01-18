For The Culture! See Teyana Taylor, Lil Yachty & Rae Sremmurd As The New Faces Of Reebok

See Keyshia Ka'Oir Put Her Unbelievable 22-Inch Waist On Display In This Sparkly Gucci Mini Dress
Trying to reinvent the wheel is for dumb-dumbs. The intellectuals over at Reebok's HQ are cognizant of this, and instead of puttering around with reactive designs to the *~ugly sneaker*~ trend, they're sticking to what they know: a.k.a. the classics!
For Reebok's spring/summer 2018 campaign, they've enlisted some of hip-hop's biggest names to front its campaign of classic designs, including the likes of Teyana Taylor, Lil Yachty and Rae Sremmurd.
"Born in the '80s, Reebok Classic’s Franchise Four sneakers each have their own unique heritage, personality and attitude," a Reebok press release reads. "While today’s culture drives us to fit the norm, the message at the core of Always Classic is to empower individualism, encouraging us to push our creativity to new depths. The new campaign is a call-to-action for people to embrace their individuality and live up to their full potential as a fierce/pioneering/unstoppable/fearless style leader."
The gang models Reebok's four iconic styles: the Freestyle Hi, Classic Leather, Club C and Workout Plus. *Thinking face* Your sneakers can never go out of style if they've already stood the test of time! We have our eyes on the Classic Leather silhouette.
Will you be copping?
(Photo: Reebok)
