For The Culture! See Teyana Taylor, Lil Yachty & Rae Sremmurd As The New Faces Of Reebok

Trying to reinvent the wheel is for dumb-dumbs. The intellectuals over at Reebok's HQ are cognizant of this, and instead of puttering around with reactive designs to the *~ugly sneaker*~ trend, they're sticking to what they know: a.k.a. the classics!

For Reebok's spring/summer 2018 campaign, they've enlisted some of hip-hop's biggest names to front its campaign of classic designs, including the likes of Teyana Taylor, Lil Yachty and Rae Sremmurd.