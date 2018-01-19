No Judgement!: Kelly Rowland Is Photographed Taking Her Son To School While Wearing Her Pajamas

It's that #momlife.

Published 58 minutes ago

Kelly Rowland is literally every normal mom, but of course she has the cameras to capture moments like this!

The hot mama was caught by the paps taking her son, Titan, to school in navy Pj’s and furry pink slippers. Her accessory … Titan’s dinosaur lunch box. As happy as Kelly looked dropping her kid off, of course some of y’all tried shading Kelly’s swag. But guess what, she’s clearly up to par on these fashion trends thanks to stylist Ade Samuels. PJ-inspired looks are still a thing.

(Photo: Supreme/Splash News)

And moms out there, this is totally a normal thing to do, right?! Get out of bed just in time and hop in your car in full PJs not trying to impress anyone. We’re not mad at all Kelly. This is what you call #momlife.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Supreme/Splash News)

