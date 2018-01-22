Morgan Freeman Did The Blackest Thing Ever While Accepting His Lifetime Achievement Award At The SAG Awards

Why is Morgan Freeman wearing a baseball hat to his SAG Life Achievement Award presentation? Because he's Morgan Freeman, aka "God," and he can do whatever the hell he wants.

The distinguished 80-year-old actor accepted his award with real swag from his best friend Rita Moreno , who yelled at him, "Morgan, Morgan! Lift up your hat! There we go. Now we can see you." #GOAT!

The talented actor didn’t offer an explanation for the baseball hat or if this should be the new trend, but did say the design of the statue should be revisited. "I wasn't gonna do this, but I'm gonna tell you what's wrong with this statue," Freeman mentioned. "It works from the back. From the front, it's gender specific. Maybe I started something."