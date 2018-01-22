Cardi B Accidentally Went Commando While Wearing A Completely Sheer Dress

Fans Freak Out As Kylie Is Photographed For Calvin Klein, Hiding Her Stomach In Every Shot With Her Half-Naked Sisters
Everyone is showing skin but her.
Oh no! Another dress, another wardrobe malfunction for rapper Cardi B. Although Cardi has no shame in showing off her assets, her latest “free-spirited” look was not intentional at all.
In a recent appearance and performance with Ozuna, Cardi hit the stage in a $5,032 Dolce & Gabbana ruched, nude dress with floral appliques. However, the rapper says that she failed to realize that this particular dress was completely see-through. That’s right, girl was completely nude in a nude dress.
In an effort to disguise her lady parts, Cardi spent the night with her hand over her goods on and off the stage. And even though the 25-year-old insisted the night was still “LIT,” it must have taken a lot of concentration and dedication to keep it from all hangin’ out.
Nobody on her team could run and grab her some undies though? What do you guys think, intentional or nah? Regardless, we still love that Cardi’s bold enough to keep the show going.
(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for SBS)
But it didn't stop the party.
