Cardi B Accidentally Went Commando While Wearing A Completely Sheer Dress

Oh no! Another dress, another wardrobe malfunction for rapper Cardi B. Although Cardi has no shame in showing off her assets, her latest “free-spirited” look was not intentional at all.

In a recent appearance and performance with Ozuna, Cardi hit the stage in a $5,032 Dolce & Gabbana ruched, nude dress with floral appliques. However, the rapper says that she failed to realize that this particular dress was completely see-through. That’s right, girl was completely nude in a nude dress.