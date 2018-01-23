At It Again! See Ashanti Stop All The Hearts In A Plunging V-Neck Jumpsuit

Ashanti has had Instagram on fire for quite some time now, considering that just about every picture she posts will have you staring and admiring her beauty and swag. From the hair, to the outfit, to her great physique, everything is always on point. Most recently, the singer dropped multiple pics of her in a head-to-toe silver outfit designed by Michael Ngo and looked beyond hot.

#Drip #sayless A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Jan 22, 2018 at 6:45pm PST

With some white pumps, circular shades and a dark lip, Ashanti rocked this look like it was nobody's business. The high ponytail and the reflective biker jacket also helped set the look off. With her caption saying "#Drip #sayless," it's obvious that this singing diva knows just how good she looks — all while promoting her song "Say Less," featuring Ty Dolla $ign at the same damn time. The internet is 100 percent here for this look. Someone even wrote on Instagram that she looked "like a sexy Reynolds wrap." See some other reactions below.

Is that the definition of platinum hot chick — DOEBARZ = SHAUN (@DOEBARZ) January 23, 2018

But the singer isn't the only one to pull off the shimmery silver jacket, J.Lo hit the stage in the jacket in a recent performance.

But no "who wore it better" her. Both these ladies rocked it and we are here for it!

Written by Yakira Young