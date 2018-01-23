Mama Approves! See Tina Knowles Lawson Give LaLa Anthony's Denim Line Her Cosign Of Approval

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
Yaas! Mama Tina Knowles Lawson is on the social media takeover, and we're completely here for it!
With over 1.5 million Instagram followers, we've come to highly await her "corny" jokes, her adorable selfie videos, and now we are in our feels about her product reviews.
Recently, the 64-year-old beauty took to her Instagram to show off her new jeans from the LaLa Anthony Collection sold at Lord & Taylor.
See for yourself:
Werk! Going off her caption, we'd take it that she really digged the jeans, which come in sizes 0-24.
LaLa seemed quite happy about her feedback as she reposted the video with the caption: "Love you Momma T 😍, you look AMAZING in your @lalaanthonycollection jeans LOOK AT YOU!!"
She does look amazing! Do you see Miss Tina's curves? No question where Beyoncé gets her flawless figure!
