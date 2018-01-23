Rihanna Just Left The House In A Men's Robe – And Nothing Else

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
Rihanna's been known to rock a minimalist outfit — at least with regard to the number of garments she wears at once. Patron saint of exposed nips, Rih has in the past said that she either wears a shirt or a bra — never both.
But her love for wearing the least amount of clothing possible manifested again last evening in London, where she wore a robe. That's it. Just a damn robe. Observe:
Wow, queen. We haven't felt this strongly about a robe since Rob Kardashian cried in his soup over Blac Chyna's lover sporting the Versace iteration for which he paid. But we digress.
This isn't any old complementary hotel bathroom robe. We mean... it's Rihanna we're talking about. This expensive, this is black swallows, this is Alexander McQueen, bish!!!
RiRi's definition of the London Look is casually throwing on a $5,465 men's robe and calling it a night! When we sloppily wear our bathrobe outside the house, it's regarded as "concerning," but when Rihanna does it, it's "fashion." Seems unfair, but this type of confidence and je ne sais quois is exactly what sets Robyn apart from mere mortals like ourselves!
We're not worthy!
(Photo: GORC/GC Images)
