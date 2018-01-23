Rihanna Just Left The House In A Men's Robe – And Nothing Else

Rihanna's been known to rock a minimalist outfit — at least with regard to the number of garments she wears at once. Patron saint of exposed nips, Rih has in the past said that she either wears a shirt or a bra — never both.

But her love for wearing the least amount of clothing possible manifested again last evening in London, where she wore a robe. That's it. Just a damn robe. Observe: