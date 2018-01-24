Damn, Again! Amazon Comes Under Fire For Selling 'Slavery Gets Sh*t Done' Merchandise

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
Amazon is the next major retailer that has crossed the racially insensitive line with their children's clothing that seemingly endorses slavery. We know what you are thinking: “WTF!”
According to Fortune, the online retailer was forced to pull a load of their products, which included T-shirts, mugs, baby bibs, tote bags, and jumpers, that featured the slogan “Slavery gets s**t done.” According to Amazon, the products were listed by third-party sellers. Still not OK, Amazon. Still NOT OK. It also begs the question, Who thought marketing these slogans on white babies will blow over well? But that's a whole other issue.
Amazon released this statement:
“All Marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don’t will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” and continued with “the products in question are no longer available.”
I mean, H&M's racially insensitive merch was just two weeks ago. And it will be hard to blame these actions on a marketing team because the idea of slavery is not ambiguous. So the internet has no sympathy for the online retail titan. As the world tries to move in a direction to end modern day slavery, we are continually reminded that it may not be everyone’s agenda. Do better, Amazon! Damn, damn, damn!
