EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Flexes Her Boss Muscles In A Shoot She Creative Directed And Modeled In

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
Most people identify Draya Michele as a Basketball Wife from her former days on the hit reality show. However, the 33-year-old is working on showing the world that she has A LOT more to offer than a pretty face, petty drama, and being only recognized by association with ballers.
Draya took her first dabble in fashion back in 2011 when she launched a swimwear line known as Mint Swim. Since then, she’s debuted her collections on runways and even stars as a model in her campaigns and online site. And, if you’ve had a chance to check out her insta (more than likely, judging from the 6.4 million followers) you noticed that Draya plays model often posing in multiple photo shoots. So, what’s her next target in the fashion realm? Creative directing.
Check out these exclusive shots from her latest project, creative by her:
When asked what her inspo was behind the shoot, the designer said, “In continuing to grow as a fashion designer and my personal style, I am constantly inspired by fashion icons and eras of the past. As the creative director for this shoot I wanted to emulate '70s fashion, paying homage to the time through the overall aesthetic of the photos, incorporating retro beauty looks, settings and photography style.”
Come through with the creativity, Draya! Out here getting the people in check and showing your skill set beyond reality TV. One question: Did you direct your pink b-day shoot? Because if so, it was fire, and we definitely want to see more of these creative juices.
(Photo: Cecile Boko / Makeup: Vera Orellana/ Hair: Nakia Collins/ Wardrobe: Brittany Diego)
See her elegant and edgy look.
COMMENTS