EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Flexes Her Boss Muscles In A Shoot She Creative Directed And Modeled In

Most people identify Draya Michele as a Basketball Wife from her former days on the hit reality show. However, the 33-year-old is working on showing the world that she has A LOT more to offer than a pretty face, petty drama, and being only recognized by association with ballers.

Draya took her first dabble in fashion back in 2011 when she launched a swimwear line known as Mint Swim. Since then, she’s debuted her collections on runways and even stars as a model in her campaigns and online site. And, if you’ve had a chance to check out her insta (more than likely, judging from the 6.4 million followers) you noticed that Draya plays model often posing in multiple photo shoots. So, what’s her next target in the fashion realm? Creative directing.

Check out these exclusive shots from her latest project, creative by her: