Fu*k It Up, Sis! See La La Anthony Strutting The Streets Of NYC In Sexy Thigh-High Python Rainbow Boots

Turning asphalt into a catwalk.

Published 2 hours ago

LaLa Anthony turned the New York City streets into her personal catwalk, and it was totally lit! And with over 177k likes on Instagram, we suspect fans are taking note of her fashion-forward style.

Styled by Maeve Reilly, La La looked amazing in a $598 DVF faux fur coat, fitted jeans and rainbow hued boots by Italian luxury shoe brand Casadei. 

OK, Alani! We see you.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for VH1 Save The Music )

