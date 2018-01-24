Slim Thick! See Beyoncé Step Out In A Skin Tight Skirt For Date Night With Jay-Z

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z finally made it out for a date night without Blue Ivy and the twins, Sir and Rumi Carter. Guess Mama Tina was on grandma duty?
And of course, when Queen Bey steps out, the world stops to analyze and admire our Queen. The singer was seen wearing a tight black skirt and a leather motorcycle jacket. Her figure, slim thicc of course, thanks to her new SoulCycle workout and healthy eating routine.
She paired her ensemble with Tom Ford embellished Metallic Slingback pumps ($1,250). A Cinderalla shoe if we ever did see one, to remind hubby Jay just how much of a fairytale she is!
Listen, Sasha Fierce has got all her curves back post baby, and we are loving it!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Fo)
