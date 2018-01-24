Slim Thick! See Beyoncé Step Out In A Skin Tight Skirt For Date Night With Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z finally made it out for a date night without Blue Ivy and the twins, Sir and Rumi Carter . Guess Mama Tina was on grandma duty?

And of course, when Queen Bey steps out, the world stops to analyze and admire our Queen. The singer was seen wearing a tight black skirt and a leather motorcycle jacket. Her figure, slim thicc of course, thanks to her new SoulCycle workout and healthy eating routine.

She paired her ensemble with Tom Ford embellished Metallic Slingback pumps ($1,250). A Cinderalla shoe if we ever did see one, to remind hubby Jay just how much of a fairytale she is!