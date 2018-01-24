Slim Thick! See Beyoncé Step Out In A Skin Tight Skirt For Date Night With Jay-Z

Soul Cycle did this?

Published 6 hours ago

Beyoncé and Jay-Z finally made it out for a date night without Blue Ivy and the twins, Sir and Rumi Carter. Guess Mama Tina was on grandma duty?

And of course, when Queen Bey steps out, the world stops to analyze and admire our Queen. The singer was seen wearing a tight black skirt and a leather motorcycle jacket. Her figure, slim thicc of course, thanks to her new SoulCycle workout and healthy eating routine.

She paired her ensemble with Tom Ford embellished Metallic Slingback pumps ($1,250)A Cinderalla shoe if we ever did see one, to remind hubby Jay just how much of a fairytale she is!

Beyoncé & Jay Z out in LA – Jan. 23 📸: BackGird

Listen, Sasha Fierce has got all her curves back post baby, and we are loving it!

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Fo)

