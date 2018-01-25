See The $50k Bag Jennifer Lopez Carried To Dinner On Date Night With A-Rod

J.Lo and A-Rod are literally #couplegoals.

The happy couple were spotted on a date night recently in Santa Monica looking fab. We know the "Jenny from the Block" singer loves an all-white ensemble as seen in past looks on her Instagram. So it was no surprise to see her wearing a full-length white fur statement coat that she paired with a $50K Hermes white alligator-skin Birkin purse and matching white lace-up heeled booties.