See The $50k Bag Jennifer Lopez Carried To Dinner On Date Night With A-Rod

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
J.Lo and A-Rod are literally #couplegoals.
The happy couple were spotted on a date night recently in Santa Monica looking fab. We know the "Jenny from the Block" singer loves an all-white ensemble as seen in past looks on her Instagram. So it was no surprise to see her wearing a full-length white fur statement coat that she paired with a $50K Hermes white alligator-skin Birkin purse and matching white lace-up heeled booties.
The 48-year-old actress never fails to disappoint, but J.Lo in all white is classic. Makes us think of her "All I Have" video with LL Cool J in her winter white 'fit. J.Lo, you do winter white well, girl!
(Photo: Splash News)
