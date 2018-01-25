Cut The Check! See Phaedra Parks Showing Off Her Toned-Up Modeling Body In A YSL Dress

Phaedra Parks may have been dropped from the Real Housewives of Atlanta but that’s not stopping her checks! In lieu of her recent modeling deal with Wilhelmina, the Georgia peach might be trading her Southern style for city swag.

Posing on a blue velvet couch, Phaedra struck a pose in a cheetah print YSL dress that had her curves sucked and tucked. So much so that her boobs almost overfloweth! With a slim, cinched waist with the help of a purple Gucci belt and Tom Ford heels, the model added a pop of color to her lewk.

But we couldn’t help but notice that model-esque facial expression. Giving us “im sucking in air and smizing” face. OK, Phaedra! We know you’re a certified Southern belle, but we are here for model Phaedra, too.