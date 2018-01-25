That BGM!: Yara Shahidi Lands New Lingerie Campaign With The Mission To Never Retouch

Announced today, Shahidi and fellow influencers such as Aly Raisman , Iskra Lawrence , and Rachel Platten star in the #AerieREAL Role Model campaign. And our favorite bit about this ad campaign? The lack of Photoshop! Come through, cellulite and stretch marks!

“Yara, Aly, Rachel, and Iskra truly embody AerieREAL and what it means to be strong, confident, and happy in your own skin,” Jennifer Foyle, Aerie's Global Brand President, said in a press release. “At Aerie, we believe in authentic, real beauty and never airbrush our models. Now, more than ever, we want to encourage women everywhere to feel empowered to embrace their own unique qualities and beautiful REAL selves.”

Leaning into this group of ladies' natural tendencies toward advocacy, as part of the advertisement campaign, the #AerieREAL Role Models will host speaking engagements regarding body positivity and women empowerment at Aerie stores. But that's not all.

"This March, exclusive products designed by our Role Models will be offered with 100% of sales benefiting a charity of their choice," the press release states. We love a brand that actually walks the walk when it comes to citing and supporting the activism that they're promoting in the campaign — as opposed to faux-feminist advertisements that largely conflate capitalism with equity.

Another aspect that shows just how real Aerie is is its commitment to unretouched photography. The brand has forgone Photoshop since 2014, and we must say, it's a good look!

Yara, let us know when/where you're speaking so we can pull up, queen!