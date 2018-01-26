See Oprah Slay The Hell Out Of This Versace Dress

Oprah 2020? “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it,” @Oprah tells @LauraBrown99. “I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me. Gayle—who knows me as well as I know myself practically—has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, ‘When’s Oprah going to run?’ So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, ‘I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you—it would be good for everyone else.’” Read her full interview at the link in bio. #Oprah

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:30am PST