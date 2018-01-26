See Oprah Slay The Hell Out Of This Versace Dress

What can Oprah NOT do?

Published 4 hours ago

Oprah's existence is the gift that keeps on giving.

After delivering a deeply moving, tear-jerking speech at the Golden Globes while accepting a historic win, you'd think that O might give everyone a chance to emotionally recover in peace. Sike! She's on the cover of InStyle magazine modeling all the season's hottest trends. And she looks foine. Literally our first reaction was the following: BISH WTF??? We weren't ready.

Mom!!!

Oprah 2020? “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it,” @Oprah tells @LauraBrown99. “I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me. Gayle—who knows me as well as I know myself practically—has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, ‘When’s Oprah going to run?’ So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, ‘I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you—it would be good for everyone else.’” Read her full interview at the link in bio. #Oprah

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

We're shaking.
Wig. Snatched.
Since seeing this photo of Oprah, I been able to date outside the family, I got a double wide And I rode the plane, rode the plane...

How does @Oprah see the way forward for women after the reckoning of #MeToo and the incredible #TimesUp movement? “It has seared into the consciousness a level of awareness that was not there before. That’s the most important thing to me. When @ReeseWitherspoon can tell her story at the same time as a farm worker in Iowa or a factory worker in Alabama, it says to a person, 'Oh well, I’ve been putting up with that asshole supervisor for all these years. Maybe it’s time for me to do something too.’ You can see you’re not alone,” she tells @LauraBrown99. "We don’t have to turn our heads to pretend something isn’t happening in order to keep going. And now we have amongst ourselves actresses, producers, directors, and people in business discussing how we can create a reporting system so that everybody feels supported.” Full interview at the link in bio. | Photograph by @PhilPoynter

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

Oprah went ALL THE WAY off. Pulling off 'fits from designers such as Marc Jacobs, Versace, and Balenciaga, Oprah's sassy personality is perfectly juxtaposed by sophisticated looks. That leopard coat look though!!! Somehow just looking at the photo of her in a pink, crushed velvet, body con dress raised our credit.

A true queen!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Instyle Magazine, March 2018)

